The Final Count confirmed that Brittny Anderson will be Nelson-Creston’s next MLA.

Before the weekend no leader officially claimed the seat as the preliminary results were too close to call.

SEE: BC NDP Britnny Anderson poised to secure Nelson-Creston

However, following the count including mail-in and absentee ballots, the tally was clear.

Brittny Anderson BC NDP 7,296 41.78% Nicole Charlwood BC Green Party 5,611 32.13% Tanya Finley BC Liberal Party 4,171 23.89% Terry Tiessen Libertarian 384 2.20% 17,462 100%

“Everyone worked so hard to pull this campaign together,” Anderson told MyNelsonNow.com. “All of the supporters and the volunteers and the donors and my family was amazing. I feel like we’re so fortunate in the Kootenays and I feel really grateful that I live here.”

Currently serving as a City of Nelson Councillor, Anderson said one of her next steps will include stepping down from Municipal politics.

“I’ve been reaching out to fellow Councillors and we’ll be having that conversation tonight [November 9th],” Anderson added. “I won’t be stepping down likely tonight, but trying to gather all of the information and making sure there is a smooth transition.”

A part of this transition will include a bi-election in Nelson. Its date has not yet been set.

Heading to Victoria is undoubtedly a lateral move in politics for Anderson, who shared her thoughts on getting the call.

“When I think about moving up the ladder really, it’s serving people, it’s serving people in a different capacity.”

Anderson said before she can plan to visit communities in the riding to hear local opinions and concerns, her acclimation as an MLA and all of the steps to get there must be finalized.

“My calendar, I have different things dropping in almost hourly right now,” said Anderson. “I want to be in Creston as soon as I can. I want to make sure I’m a strong representative for everyone from Argenta to Yahk. I love this riding, I love travelling around and I’m really looking forward to that.”