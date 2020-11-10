As of Monday morning, there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Village of Salmo.

That from a statement from the Village which said its staff have tested negative for the coronavirus.

“Village staff have tested negative for COVID-19. However, in the interests of staff and residents, as a precaution, the Village office will remain closed to appointments for the next two weeks, at which time the situation will be re-assessed,” the Village released on Monday. “If you have any symptoms get tested. You can book an appointment online or by phone for Salmo (Wednesdays only) Nelson, Trail or Castlegar https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/testing-information”

Though the Interior Health (IH) region was spared from stricter provincial health orders seen in the lower mainland, 53 additional COVID-19 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, bringing the total positive case count since the start of the pandemic to 898.

As of November 9th, IH reports 128 active cases in isolation, with one person in the hospital. Province-wide, the weekend saw 998 new cases, 737 of which in the Fraser Health region alone.

There have been five new COVID-19 related deaths since Saturday, for a total of 281 deaths in British Columbia.