A new vehicle access road will be built by the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) to allow visitors back into the Crawford Creek Regional Park.

The existing road has been closed since May 29th after the RDCK determined extensive damage has made it unsuitable for reconstruction.

“Past flooding events on Crawford Creek led to high water levels that caused serious damage and significantly eroded the existing access road to the park,” said Garry Jackman, RDCK Electoral Area A Director. “The RDCK has committed to constructing a suitable access road in order to ensure there will be continued access to the park for all users.”

The RDCK said construction is planned to wrap up by the spring and will be about 800 meters long. The construction will include a small parking area, as it’s being built where the former airstrip used to be located.

According to Cary Gaynor, Regional Parks Manager, the new access road is the first step in revitalizing the park.

“Once this project is complete there will be public engagement to inform a future Park Management Plan that provides strategic direction for how Crawford Creek Regional Park is managed in the long term.”