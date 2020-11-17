According to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the Kootenay Boundary region has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 between October 30th and November 12th.

So far, 49 cases have been reported in the Kootenay Boundary region since the virus first appeared in B.C.

Since Friday, the Interior Health region has confirmed 87 new infections, while the entire province is reporting 1,959 more cases.

Breaking down the weekend’s cases further:

Friday to Saturday: 654.

Saturday to Sunday: 659.

Sunday to Monday: 646.

According to Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, there is currently 6,250 active cases in B.C., 181 of which are hospitalized, with 57 in the ICU.

As of Monday, November 16th, B.C. has reported a total of 22,944 cases, with 16,087 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the Interior Health region has reported 204 active cases, with two in the hospital and none in the ICU. As well, the health authority has seen a total of 1,088 cases with 881 recoveries, according to the BCCDC.

Over the weekend, nine more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, totaling 299 deaths across B.C. since the pandemic began, three of which have been in Interior Health.

With the surge in new cases over recent weeks, Henry is urging British Columbians to remember the basic COVID-19 safety procedures.

“Now is not the time to travel for recreational or non-essential purposes,” said Henry. “We need to stay local and stay in our communities now, and take those measures which will help us bend our curve back down.”

Henry said regular handwashing, wearing a mask, physical distancing and staying home if you are sick are some of the ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

“This is a challenging time. Getting through the surge in new cases, and getting through the pandemic requires all of us to go back to all of the important things we knew, that we need to keep doing,” explained Henry. “We know what to do, we know we can do it, and we know we can support each other.”

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.86%. Interior Health: 0.34%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 70.11%. Interior Health: 80.97%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 987,796 total, 9,396 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 104,648 total, 801 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 2.32% total, 6.88% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 1.04% total, 3.12% new (Sunday to Monday).



MORE: COVID-19 Dashboard (B.C. Government & BCCDC)