The North Shore Fire Department responded after a power pole ignited this morning on Highway 3A.

The fire has caused a widespread power outage along the North Shore between Johnstone Road and Sundance Road on Highway 3A.

Nelson Hydro says they are working as quickly as they can to get power restored but the outage could last into the evening.

Also due to the loss of power to a Shaw tower, the internet will be down for those customers between Nelson and Castlegar.