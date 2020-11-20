The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) is looking to “clarify” the orders put in place by Dr. Bonnie Henry on Thursday to determine if their regular season games can still be played this weekend.

While the BCHL has preemptively postponed their games, the KIJHL has yet to do so as they fully explore their options.

Just last week the KIJHL began its regular season schedule, with this upcoming weekend set to be most team’s third and fourth games of the year.

There is no formal decision from the KIJHL at this time about the cancellation or postponement of any games.

The #KIJHL is working to clarify aspects of today’s Provincial Health Order that will determine whether regular season games will proceed this weekend. We will provide an update for our fans as soon as we know more. — KIJHL (@KIJHL) November 20, 2020

More information is expected later Friday to determine the KIJHL’s plan of action.