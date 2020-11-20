A man injured Wednesday following a response by Nelson RCMP has since prompted an investigation by IIO BC (Independent Investigations Office of B.C.)

According to BC RCMP, an intoxicated man was causing a disturbance and refused to leave a residence in the 1400-block of Nelson’s Ash Street just after 5:00 pm on Wednesday.

“When an officer arrived at the residence he located the man outside. When the officer attempted to take the man into custody, the man resisted and a struggle ensued,” said BC RCMP. “With assistance from a second responding officer, the man was taken into custody and transported to hospital for assessment of injuries.”

“At some point during the events that evening, the man sustained serious injuries,” said IIO BC. “The IIO will investigate to determine what role, if any, police may have played in the injuries.”

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is expected to release their findings in the coming weeks.