The City of Nelson and the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) have come to an agreement to have Bylaw officers monitor the Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC) parking lot starting December 1st.

The lot will become a two-hour parking zone from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and violators will be subject to ticketing and potential towing.

“We do not want to ticket our community members; however, we need to create accessible options for our diverse community to park within reach of the facility to allow access for those with mobility issues, large equipment, and young children to reach us safely,” said Marty Benson, Manager of Recreation at the NDCC.

The agreement was reached between the two after in-depth research into options on how to address the negative impact of unauthorized parking at the NDCC.

Warnings will be handed out for the month of December to give the Bylaw enforcement an “Education” period along with providing the community enough time to adjust to the changes.