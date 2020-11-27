Premier John Horgan announced his new cabinet on Thursday, making some key shifts in Finance and Education as the new majority B.C. Government continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has turned the lives of British Columbians upside down. We have come a long way together, but we have much further to go,” said Horgan. “This skilled, diverse team is ready to continue our fight against COVID-19 and build an economic recovery that includes everyone.”
Notable changes made from the previous cabinet see Rob Fleming being moved from Education to Transportation and Infrastructure. The move comes as pressures increase from the BCTF (BC Teachers’ Federation) about the Province’s response to COVID-19 in schools.
Newly elected MLA for New Westminster, Jennifer Whiteside has been chosen by Horgan as the new Minister of Education in Fleming’s place.
Another key move sees former Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson, move in as the new Minister of Finance. The move comes after the retirement of Carole James, former leader of the BC NDP, and former Deputy Premier. In March, James announced she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and that she wouldn’t run in the next provincial election.
Adrian Dix remains Minister of Health, David Eby continues his role as Attorney General while adding duties as the Minister for Housing. Bruce Ralston is responsible for ICBC and is now leading the newly named Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.
Horgan’s cabinet includes 20 ministers and four ministers of state, evenly balanced with 12 men and 12 women. The cabinet also has 13 parliamentary secretaries to assist the various ministries.
“I know this is a hard time for British Columbians. COVID-19 has brought challenges unlike any we’ve faced before,” added Horgan. “By putting people first, investing in hospitals and diagnostics, supporting front-line workers and by everyone doing their part to fight this virus, we will make it through, together.”
All members of the newly announced cabinet are below:
- Premier: John Horgan
- Attorney General (and Minister Responsible For Housing): David Eby
- Parliamentary Secretary – Anti-Racism Initiatives: Rachna Singh
- Advanced Education, Skills and Training: Anne Kang
- Parliamentary Secretary – Skills Training: Andrew Mercier
- Agriculture, Food and Fisheries: Lana Popham
- Parliamentary Secretary – Fisheries and Aquaculture: Fin Donnelly
- Citizens’ Services: Lisa Beare
- Children and Family Development: Mitzi Dean
- Minister of State for Child Care: Katrina Chen
- Education: Jennifer Whiteside
- Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (and Minister Responsible for the Consular Corps of British Columbia): Bruce Ralston
- Environment and Climate Change Strategy (and Minister Responsible for Translink): George Heyman
- Parliamentary Secretary – Environment: Kelly Greene
- Finance: Selina Robinson
- Parliamentary Secretary – Gender Equity: Grace Lore
- Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development: Katrine Conroy
- Minister of State for Lands, Natural Resource Operations: Nathan Cullen
- Parliamentary Secretary – Rural Development: Roly Russell
- Health (and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs): Adrian Dix
- Parliamentary Secretary – Seniors Services and Long Term Care: Mable Elmore
- Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Murray Rankin
- Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation: Ravi Kahlon
- Minister of State for Trade: George Chow
- Parliamentary Secretary – Technology and Innovation: Brenda Bailey
- Labour: Harry Bains
- Parliamentary Secretary – New Economy: Adam Walker
- Mental Health and Addictions: Sheila Malcolmson
- Municipal Affairs: Josie Osborne
- Public Safety and Solicitor General: Mike Farnworth
- Parliamentary Secretary – Emergency Preparedness: Jennifer Rice
- Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Nicholas Simons
- Parliamentary Secretary – Community Development and Non-Profits: Niki Sharma
- Parliamentary Secretary – Accessibility: Dan Coulter
- Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Melanie Mark
- Parliamentary Secretary – Arts and Film: Bob D’Eith
- Transportation and Infrastructure: Rob Fleming
- Minister of State for Infrastructure: Bowinn Ma