Premier John Horgan announced his new cabinet on Thursday, making some key shifts in Finance and Education as the new majority B.C. Government continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has turned the lives of British Columbians upside down. We have come a long way together, but we have much further to go,” said Horgan. “This skilled, diverse team is ready to continue our fight against COVID-19 and build an economic recovery that includes everyone.”

Notable changes made from the previous cabinet see Rob Fleming being moved from Education to Transportation and Infrastructure. The move comes as pressures increase from the BCTF (BC Teachers’ Federation) about the Province’s response to COVID-19 in schools.

Newly elected MLA for New Westminster, Jennifer Whiteside has been chosen by Horgan as the new Minister of Education in Fleming’s place.