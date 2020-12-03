Interior Health is making it easier for people in the Kootenay Boundary region to access and navigate home and community care and chronic disease management services.

As of December 1, a central number provides a single point of access for residents in these areas to connect to health-care services in their community seven days a week by calling 1-800-707-8550.

People calling this number will reach a central intake office and will be connected to the appropriate services including:

Care management services:

community nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, dietitian, social work, speech language, and respiratory therapy

support in your home to assist your daily living needs, such as personal care, special exercises, medication assistance and in-home respite

adult day services (personal care services and therapeutic activities in a community setting)

eligibility assessment for funded assisted living and long-term care homes

Chronic disease management

Palliative care services:

community nursing

social work

hospice care

Acquired brain injury services

It does not replace existing contact numbers, including the Interior Health crisis line (1-888-353-2273), acute or emergency services, or 911.

The phone line has been developed in response to feedback from clients and the public, to make it simpler for people to find and access the services they need.

The central phone service will continue to be implemented in additional regions in the New Year.

Similar improvements to access are being initiated for community mental health and substance use, where a new single phone line is also in development and is expected to launch this winter across Interior Health.