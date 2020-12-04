Slocan Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Winlaw boy.

Finn Lydon was last seen on December 3rd at approximately 11:30 a.m., when he departed his Winlaw home.

There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and police believe Finn either remains in the Slocan Valley region or he may be travelling towards Rossland BC in the West Kootenays. Police are very concerned about Finn’s safety.

Description of Finn Lydon:

Caucasian male;

12 years;

5 ft 1 in (155 cm);

blonde hair;

blue eyes;

He was last seen wearing a blue Santa Cruz hoodie, carrying a backpack with a red skateboard attached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Finn Lydon is urged to contact their local police, Slocan Lake RCMP at 250-358-2222 or 9-1-1 if necessary. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.