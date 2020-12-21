*PSA from Environment Canada*

A major winter storm is expected for Monday night.

A deepening low-pressure system will track across the Kootenay region tonight. Snow associated with this system will continue this evening before tapering off to flurries overnight.

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm is expected for the Kootenays and Elk Valley. For higher elevations and highway passes like Kootenay Pass, amounts of up to 40 cm are possible.

Over the southernmost regions, precipitation may briefly change over to rain this evening which will limit the snowfall amounts locally.

More details on current road conditions may be found at www.drivebc.ca.