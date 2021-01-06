Details of the Canadian Armed Forces’ Vaccine Prioritization Framework were shared on Wednesday.

Canada’s Surgeon General, Major-General Marc Bilodeau says the first priority group will be the CAF’s frontline healthcare providers in high-risk clinical settings or those vulnerable to severe forms of COVID-19 due to health conditions.

Vaccinations for this group will be happening in the first two months of 2021.

The second group will be high-risk CAF members who could not be accommodated within the first group as well as first responders and those working with frontline workers distributing the doses, with this group scheduled for April to June.

The third group will be members engaged in providing essential support to those supplying critical services and operations, scheduled for April to December.

The fourth group will be those working in force generation training and other educational activities, happening between July and December.

And the final and fifth group will be all remaining CAF members and will also happen between July and December.