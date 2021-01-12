What started out as a routine call for Salmo RCMP turned into an executed search warrant in Ymir on Friday.

At around 4:00 p.m. RCMP responded to a residence where they found illegal drugs sitting in plain view.

Officers arrested the male homeowner at the scene and executed a search warrant where they seized large quantities of Psilocybin (magic mushrooms), different forms of Cannabis, including oils and pills, and cash.

Police are recommending charges of trafficking and production of Controlled Substances against the man.