Hold onto your hats if you’re heading outside today as Environment Canada is reporting a wind warning for the West Kootenay’s that could see gusts of wind between 50 to 70 kn/h.

According to Environment Canada, the high winds are due to a low-pressure system sweeping through BC and traveling into Alberta.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” said the weather forecaster. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

Environment Canada says the winds will ease this afternoon.