The latest federal modelling data shows a sharp increase in daily COVID-19 cases nationally, since late December.

Canada is seeing a high amount of spread, especially in Quebec and Ontario.

According to Canada’s top doctor, deaths are also on the rise with over 170 deaths a day.

Dr. Theresa Tam says in the short-term, models predict over 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,000 more deaths in the next ten days.

She stressed that quick, strong and sustained measures are needed to interrupt the rapid growth country-wide.

Dr. Tam urged Canadians to redouble their efforts and hold firm to “see our way through”.