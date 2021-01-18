Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said delays in vaccine deliveries across Canada will also impact B.C. over the coming weeks, but reassured that stocks will be replenished.

This week, however, B.C. is expecting to receive 26,775 more doses, with 24,375 coming from Pfizer and 2,400 coming from Moderna.

The Pfizer vaccine supply will see a dip next week, according to Dr. Henry, but will be restocked over time.

“This delay will temporarily slow our delivery into the next phase of at-risk people, particularly into other parts of our hospital system,” said Henry. “We have been able to rearrange and look at the process that we have to make sure that we are continuing with providing the first of two doses to those with the highest risk.”

So far, 87,346 people have been immunized against COVID-19 in B.C.

46,675 more doses have been delivered in the last week, 28,275 from Pfizer and 18,400 from Moderna.

“It’s a bit of a setback, but it’s only a delay. We are expecting, and have been reassured that we will receive the extra doses at the end of February and early March, to be able to continue to expand our first dose program,” said Henry.

Henry reminds the public that the risk remains high from COVID-19, even as vaccines are being administered.

Numbers

B.C. has reported 1,330 new COVID-19 cases across the province since Friday, January 15th, with 257 of them in Interior Health.

Breaking down the weekend’s cases:

Friday to Saturday: 584.

Saturday to Sunday: 445.

Sunday to Monday: 301.

In the Kootenay Boundary region, seven new cases were reported between January 8th to 14th, with a total of 187 cases since the pandemic began.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said that Interior Health has 1,058 active cases, with 38 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, IH has seen a total of 5,313 confirmed cases with 4,198 recoveries.

50 people have died from COVID-19 in the IH region to date.

Province-wide, 4,326 cases are currently active, with 343 people in hospitals and 68 in the ICU.

To date, the BCCDC said 54,656 people have recovered from the province’s 61,447 total cases.

31 more people have died between Friday and Monday, adding up to a total of 1,078.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.97%. Interior Health: 1.19%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 88.95%. Interior Health: 79.01%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 1,601,791 total, 5,637 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 161,352 total, 587 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 3.84% total, 5.34% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 3.29% total, 11.07% new (Sunday to Monday).



