On Friday night at around 6:00 p.m. Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing that happened near the Cenotaph in downtown Trail.

Investigators say the victim, a 40-year-old Trail man, was able to escape the incident uninjured after the suspect’s knife struck a small metal tin in his jacket pocket.

The suspect fled the scene before police located and arrested the 46-year-old Trail man inside a nearby local business.

Officers said he will remain in police custody as he faces a number of potential assault, weapon, and property-related offenses.

RCMP believe this was isolated in nature and believe the public is not in any further danger.