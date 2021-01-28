A major organics waste diversion program affecting both RDCK and the RDKB will be launching this year.

The first step is to process food waste and food-soiled paper from the Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional sectors and municipalities with existing curbside collection programs.

As of now, the RDCK is finalizing the detailed designs for two centralized, large-scale composting facilities, one in Salmo and the other in Creston.

The Grohman Narrows Transfer Station and the transfer area at the Ootischenia Landfill will also be upgraded to accept organics from Nelson and Castlegar’s curbside programs.

To support the launch of a weekly organics curbside collection program in the Town of Creston, its Composting Facility will be operational this fall.

In addition, the Central Landfill Composting Facility is expected to launch in the spring of next year to support weekly organics curbside collection programs launching in the City of Castlegar and the RDKB greater Trail area as part of a cross-regional composting partnership.

According to the Regional Districts, these projects will significantly reduce Greenhouse gas emissions and help conserve landfill space which will reduce long-term costs.