Three more of Nelson’s soccer stars are off to compete at the next level, thanks to the Caps to College program, part of the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy.

Twin sisters, Semegn and Addis Atkinson will head further west, to Vancouver, to play for the Langara Falcons in the PACWEST league. Semegn is going for a degree in design formation and the massage therapy program is waiting for Addis. The twin sisters were born in Ethiopia and adopted to Nelson when they were six-years-old. The two got involved in the Vancouver Whitecaps academy in its inception year of 2012.

“I think just the opportunity that we get to play with such great people and at a high intensity and being able to play with good teammates,” said Addis Atkinson. “I think we are going to have an amazing time being able to play at a higher level.”

Semegn echoed her sister’s excitement to be playing at a tougher level.

“We are just excited to be with the team and being able to play varsity and I think we are going to fit perfectly with the Langara Falcons and super excited to start our new career.”

The Vancouver Whitecaps Academy Head Coach, Brett Adams, has zero concerns about the two going off to Vancouver to play college soccer.

“Anybody that knows them will tell you that they are infections on and off the field, just brilliant people off the field, as well as the dedication they put in.”

Kieran Denhal is a 2021 L.V. Rogers grad and will be off to the University of Lethbridge to play for the Longhorns in the Canada West USPORT division. He has been a part of the Academy since the very first practice something that he said will help him moving forward.

“It’s a super special opportunity because I’ve been putting in pretty much my whole life dedicated to playing some form of high-level soccer, so it’s just a nice reward at the end of all of my hard work.”

Denhal will be joining two of last year’s Caps to College program graduates, Nathaniel Riemer and Cadel Goertzen. He will be taking the Bachelor of Science program with an emphasis on kinesiology.

“I’m super excited! I’m very close to both of them; I’ve been going through the program with them,” said Dehnel. “I actually went off to play for a team in Vernon with one of the players, so it’s super cool to connect back up with them and play together.”

Coach Adams has no doubt that Dehnel can handle this next step and believes the future could hold even more for the young star.

“One of the most dedicated individuals I’ve come across, his desire to improve and his willingness to take information from coaches is first class. I have seen him grow and you just knew something was going to be special at the end of the journey.”