Interior Health has put a Drug Alert in effect for the region of Castlegar.
Ankors tested the light pink powder substance and found high concentrations of Fentanyl and Benzodiazepines.
“High risk of overdose with prolonged sedation, may not respond to Naloxone, continue to give breaths and seek medical attention,” said Interior Health.
Ankors has offered the following tips and guidelines to protect the public:
- Get your drugs checked
- Avoid using different drugs at one time
- Avoid using drugs and alcohol together
- Don’t use alone
- Tell a sober friend who can call for help
- Start with a small amount
- Go slow
- Use at an Overdose Prevention or Supervised Consumption Site
- Call 911 immediately if something doesn’t feel right
- Give rescue breaths and Naloxone if someone has decreased breathing or other signs of an overdose
Naloxone kits and training is available at:
- Castlegar & District Health Centre- 709 10th Street
- Castlegar & District Community Services Society- 1007 2nd Street
The Drug Alert will remain in effect until Tuesday, February 9th.