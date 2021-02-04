Nelson’s Wayne Boyd had his life flipped upside down with some spare change he found in his pocket after winning $100,000 from a scratch ticket.

Boyd had just woken up from a nap when he realized he had some extra coins in his pocket, so he went for a walk to Wings Grocery on Baker Street and purchased the winning ticket.

“I checked the ticket about seven times and then realized I had an X,” Boyd said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock that I won!”

The Nelson resident had the clerk check the ticket to make sure it was real, he then called his daughter right away, who also couldn’t believe it was real.

Boyd says he plans to use the money to help his daughter with her mortgage and save the rest, but first things first, he is going to treat himself to a new pair of Blundstone boots.