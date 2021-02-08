Environment Canada is calling for temperatures to drop 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average in the Interior region, while the coastal regions will be 5 to 10 degrees below average.

“The Arctic air is progressing toward the southern interior and will approach the south coast later today,” said weather forecaster. “On Tuesday, temperatures will continue to drop as more Arctic air is forced southwards.”

Environment Canada says these are the coldest temperatures seen this season and will last for the remainder of the week.