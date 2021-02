A planned power outage is scheduled in Nelson on Wednesday, February 10th due to Nelson Hydro working on pole maintenance and reconductoring.

Plans by Nelson Hydro will cut power between 2723 Greenwood Road to 2780 Greenwood Road, Harlow Road, and between 2869 Duhamal Creek Road to 2904 Duhamel Creek Road. Those in the area can expect power to be out from about 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.