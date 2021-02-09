A dispute allegedly escalated to gunshots fired between two parties late Monday night in Crawford Bay.

Minutes after 10:00 p.m. on February 8th, front line Creston RCMP officers responded to a residence in the area of Crawford Creek and Selkirk Road. According to police, a group of individuals likely came to confront the occupant of the residence.

“Investigators believe that an exchange of gunfire took place, as shots that appear to have originated from inside the house were also fired,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District.

Police say the home’s occupant sustained a non-life threatening injury consistent with a gunshot. In addition, a man among those who were arrested outside, was also found to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Both men were transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for urgent medical care.

Police secured the scene overnight, which was then examined for physical evidence by forensic specialists with the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

The Creston RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) has taken over the investigation.

“GIS investigators believe that this incident was targeted and isolated in nature, as the individuals involved were known to one another,” Cpl. O’Donaghey added.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.