The award for the province’s lead exporter of manufactured products is being shipped to Kalesnikoff in Castlegar as part of the BC Export Awards.

Kalesnikoff opened their industry-leading mass timber facility a year ago and that mass timber has been used for schools, community housing, university residences, and commercial buildings globally since the 1980s.

The fourth-generation, family-owned business has been in the lumber industry for 81 years.

“We manage our entire timber supply chain- all the way from the seedlings we plant to the mass timber solutions we build and design at our world-class facility,” said CEO and President Ken Kalesnikoff. “With our mass timber offerings, we are creating new, highly-skilled jobs, investing in technology, and supporting our communities as well as our wonderful employees. We’re proud to add substantial value to our products locally in BC before serving the markets of the world.”