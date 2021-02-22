Two Castlegar youths are in hospital after being allegedly stabbed by 29-year-old Sasha Margaret Prokaski.

On February 21st at approximately 1:30 am Castlegar RCMP and Emergency Services were called to the 1000 block of 2nd Street in Castlegar for a report of a distraught woman.

But once they arrived they were quickly re-directed to a nearby residence where paramedics tended to two victims of stabbing, both under the age of 16.

The investigation is ongoing but police allege that the initial call and the stabbing incident are connected, as the distraught suspect from the first call entered the residence leading to the grizzly encounter.

“It appears the suspect female after leaving the address in the 1000 block of 2nd Street attended to a nearby private residence and gained entry. Upon entering the residence the suspect confronted two teenage occupants where an altercation ensued with both occupants being stabbed by the suspect, one occupant receiving multiple stab wounds,” said Sgt. Monty Taylor in a release. “After the attack, the suspect fled on foot but was shortly apprehended in the area by police.”

Stg. Taylor added that both victims were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance. The extent of the injuries, especially to the one victim is believed to be serious and the victim is anticipated to spend some time recovering in hospital. Both victims and their families are recovering physically and emotionally after this incident.

Prokaski is currently in police custody after being formally charged with Break and Enter, Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and two counts of Uttering Threats. According to investigators, Prokaski had no known affiliation to the residence or the victims.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for February 23, 2021 at the Castlegar Provincial Courthouse.