Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) will grant nearly $634,000 across 15 projects aimed at improving energy efficiency on community buildings.

CBT said the funding is part of its Energy Sustainability Grants program, which is meant to improve sustainability.

“Basin residents have been clear that sustainability in the region is a priority. Enabling energy efficiency in public buildings and supporting cost-savings for communities will have lasting positive impacts,” said Mark Brunton, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits with the Columbia Basin Trust. “It’s been great to see interest in this work Basin-wide and to support community gathering places with a long-term view in mind.”

The Kinnaird Park Community Church in Castlegar will be receiving nearly $59,250 to replace the aged water heater, install LED lighting, and a complete draft sealing at the church.

Castlegar’s CTN Labour Holdings Ltd. will also see $37,200 to put towards insulation, installing LED lights, and getting solar panels at the Kinnaird Hall.

The Trust said $9,050 will be used by the Slocan Park Community Hall to install new LED lighting, insulate the existing hot water tank, and upgrade the windows in the building.

The building was built in the 1920’s and in a typical year would host senior’s events, craft and seasonal fairs, parent and tot programs, art classes and sports and recreational programs.

“The Slocan Park Community Hall Society is very grateful to Columbia Basin Trust for this energy sustainability grant. It will help the hall to function more efficiently in its efforts to serve the community,” said Ruth Hackett, President of the Slocan Park Community Hall Society.

A full list of the projects set to receive grants and their funding amount can be found below.

Castlegar – CTN Labor Holdings Ltd. – Increase insulation, install solar PV array and LED lighting, at the Kinnaird Hall. – $37,200

Castlegar – Kinnaird Park Community Church Replace aged water heater, install LED lighting, and complete draft sealing at the Kinnaird Park Community Church. – $59,250

Castlegar – Selkirk College – Replace near end-of-life heating and cooling system and install LED lighting to the Children’s Centre. – $27,650

Cranbrook – Cranbrook Seniors Hall – Install LED lighting upgrades, draft sealing, and replacement of a near end-of-life boiler at the Cranbrook Seniors Hall. – $36,750

Cranbrook – Cristoforo Colombo Lodge 14 – Install solar PV array and LED lighting at the Cristoforo Lodge Community Hall. -$75,000

Golden – Town of Golden Rec Plex – Replace near end-of-life low-efficiency heating system with high-efficiency system and install LED lighting at the Golden Rec Plex. – $80,400

Grasmere – Triangle Women’s Institute – Upgrades to building envelope including insulating crawlspace to the Pioneer Hall. – $18,000

Kimberley – City of Kimberley – Replace low-efficiency furnaces past their life expectancy with high-efficiency furnaces, install ice conditioning system, and a low-emissivity ceiling in the Kimberley Civic Centre. – $100,000

Marysville – City of Kimberley – Replace low-efficiency furnaces past their life expectancy with high-efficiency furnaces, and install ice conditioning system in the Marysville Arena. – $32,700

Passmore – Passmore Public Hall – Association Install new LED lighting, upgrade controls, and draft sealing at the Passmore Public Hall. – $6,300

Revelstoke – Revelstoke Visual Arts Society – Replace low-efficiency propane boiler and hot water tank past their life expectancy with high-efficiency units, replace drafty windows with high-efficiency windows, and draft seal doors at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. – $98,150

Rossland – Scouts Canada, 2nd Rossland Scouts – Install a solar PV array, replace an inefficient existing furnace with a high-efficiency furnace, and upgrade the building envelope to the Scouts Hall. – $18,250

Rossland – Rossland Arena Society – Install LED lighting and controls and complete draft sealing, in the Rossland Arena viewing area. – $8,050

Village of Slocan – Royal Canadian Legion 276 Slocan Valley – Install efficient air-source heat pumps in the Legion Hall. – $27,000

Slocan Park – Slocan Park Community Hall Society – LED lighting upgrade, insulate existing hot water tank and upgrade single-pane windows at the Slocan Park Community Hall – $9,050

Total: $633,750