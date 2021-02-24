A rally took place Monday, February 22nd, outside the office of Nelson-Creston MLA, Brittny Anderson.

Around 50 people gathered with signs seeking answers, information, and details about COVID-19.

MyNelsonNow.com spoke to one of the protesters. Darren, a local resident who declined to provide his last name, said the community is searching for answers surrounding the pandemic.

“What we were doing was serving the MLA a list of questions that had been generated from leading experts in virology, immunology, social health sciences, a number of community-related sciences, things that are on our group’s mind that we feel aren’t being addressed.”

When asked about what questions the group is raising to Anderson, he raised a number of concerns the 50 citizens have been feeling.

“Main things to do with factual things about PCR tests, the cycle limits; how those are promoting a lot of false positives, we are looking at things like deaths rates that aren’t really being publicized as far as per age groups. The number of things that are actually happening in the community. There’s a lot of lack of transparency, there’s a lot of lack in discussion about things from the opposite point of view. The way the lockdown is hurting people with mental health issues, abuse in homes, people losing money from their jobs, businesses being shut down, suicides, things of that nature.”

Darren made it clear that their intention with the rally was just about receiving answers, and making sure their questions are heard.

“We just want to see an open honest conversation being had and not people being ignored. Especially in this community, there is a lot of people that we represent, there are a lot of people asking questions and just want answers. We don’t want to cause harm, we’re not out attacking anybody, we are all socially distanced, we want to be responsible but we also feel like we live in a society where people have the right to ask questions.”