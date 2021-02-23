Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of Leroi Avenue and Monita Street in Rossland on February 20, 2021, at 10:35 p.m.

“A 50-year-old Rossland woman, was behind the wheel of a silver 2020 Mitsubishi car when another vehicle struck her car in the intersection,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “The suspect vehicle fled the scene by driving up Monita Street against the posted DO NOT ENTER traffic control sign and was last seen turning left onto Dunn Crescent.”

Following the event, Trail RCMP said they are now looking for assistance from the public in identifying the suspect and vehicle who fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older, dark grey hatchback with an ‘N’ decal on the rear with a single occupant. According to police, the hatchback should have significant damage to the front passenger side and possibly down its passenger side panels from the collision.

In addition, the hatchback reportedly did not have its headlights turned on at the time of the incident and it may have a ‘3’ in its licence plate.

Please contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-364-2566 if you witnessed this incident or can identify the driver or vehicle that fled the scene.