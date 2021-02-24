The Nelson By-Election is a month away and there are officially four candidates running for the position of Councilor.

Nicole Charlwood, Daniel Nolan, Brenton Raby, and Joshua Wapp are the four who filled out the application package and are hoping to be elected.

Some important dates for voters to remember are:

March 10th Last day to request a mail-in ballot

March 17th Advanced voting day one At City Hall

March 24th Advanced Voting day two At City Hall

March 27th General voting day At the Prestige Lakeside Resort



The By-Election is to fill the seat that Brittny Anderson left open when she was elected Nelson-Creston MLA.