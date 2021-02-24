Funding from the Provincial Government will go towards the upgrade of the Hall Street Pier Project in Nelson, and the Rossland Old Wagon Road improvements.

The Province said the Hall Street Pier Project is set to receive $1,000,000 to upgrade the former regional transportation hub. In the 1900s the pier is where sternwheelers, railcars, and horse-drawn cabs would converge.

The Old Wagon Road in Rossland is set to get $132,525 by the government to improve a 700-metre section for a multi-use path and provide an off-road route between the Redstone subdivision and downtown Rossland.

Funding comes from the latest round of grants from the B.C. Government, which will distribute $30-million to small-scale infrastructure projects.

“Communities, large and small, have been dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, and we are here to help them recover stronger than ever,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This new funding will assist local governments, First Nations, and non-profits to invest in the infrastructure their communities need while creating and restoring jobs for people who live within B.C.’s hardest-hit regions. We’re making sure that no one is left behind as we advance job and economic development across the province while building stronger, more resilient communities.”

These were two projects out of 63 applicants to be approved for funding.

Groups that received the funding may use it to hire the construction company of their choosing, which the Province said has the goal of creating construction jobs and stimulating the local economy.

This round of provincial funding comes from the Community Economic Resilience stream of the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program.

A full list of projects set to receive funding and their grant amounts follows.

More: Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program grants (B.C. Government)