The B.C. Government has opened online applications for students who can demonstrate losses or expenses that arose from tabulation errors in the June 2019 Grade 12 provincial exam.

B.C. said the Ministry of Education is taking these steps to fulfill the final two recommendations from the Office of the Ombudsperson report Course Correction: The Ministry of Education 2019 Provincial Exams Errors, released on Aug. 20, 2020.

Along with any compensation, apology letters will be sent out to all students whose exam marks were impacted.

The Province said the ministry has worked to create a fair and transparent process for receiving, reviewing and determining compensation claims.

As well, an independent third party will provide adjudication services for the compensation fund.

Applicants will be notified of the claim decision and the reason for its approval or denial, with a detailed process for appeal provided.

The Provincial Government said it has worked to correct the mistakes moving forward.

“Following the errors, the ministry made immediate changes to policies and procedures to ensure a more rigorous process is used for processing provincial assessments, which are no longer tied to grades.”

The compensation program is open for claim submission until May 24th, and validated claims will receive their compensation by August.

