Two mountain passes along Highway 3 will be closed for avalanche control work starting at 12:00 p.m PST.

The Kootenay pass will be closed from then until 4:00 p.m and the alternate route is via the Kootenay Lake ferry. The estimated travel time between Nelson and Creston is 2.5 hours.

The Paulson Summit will also be closed, more specifically between East Lake Dr and the Paulson Cross Country Recsite, from noon until 3:00 p.m PST.

Another update will be released by DriveBC.ca for each of the closures at their respective work completion times stated above.