An apparent need for access to water from Edgewood area residents has prompted the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) to review the feasibility of providing a public water filling station.

This comes after the RDCK said they received multiple complaints that standpipes and non-draining yard hydrants were recently turned off. However, the regional district said it is not responsible for said system, and it was likely not working due to incorrect use and being frozen.

With that, those water systems are not even meant for public use.

“Providing water to others outside of the Edgewood service boundary is not permitted under the Edgewood Water System Water Licence issued by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development,” The RDCK said in a statement. “The RDCK is not concerned about small quantities of water being taken from the water system, particularly if emergency access to water is required by area residents; however, the RDCK does require any water taken by the public be done at a private or commercially owned water tap.”

The regional district said unauthorized drawing of water from standpipes could lead to a potential cross-connection health hazard, and that damage to the standpipe could hinder fire emergency events. in addition, repairing a single standpipe could cost up to $3,500 and Edgewood residents would have to foot the bill.

According to the RDCK, Edgewood water system users reported that people not residing within the system boundaries were using Edgewood water system infrastructure to secure potable water, at times in large quantities, for their residences during the summer of 2020.

“We need to understand the extent of the problem and gauge the interest from the public outside the water system boundary, then determine what type of solution is required and feasible,” said Uli Wolf, RDCK General Manager of Environmental Services.

For now, residents outside of the Edgewood water system boundary interested in a commercial type pay-per-use filling station may contact Alexandra Divlakovski, Environmental Coordinator for Utility Services, at (250) 352-8192 or email to adivlakovski@rdck.bc.ca