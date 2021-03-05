Canada is getting an additional 1.5-million doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID vaccine this month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says an extra million Pfizer shots will be arriving in April.

Trudeau announced the pharmaceutical giant is fast-tracking Canadian shipments to deliver about 3.5-million doses meant to for the summer in the next two months.

That means 8-million vaccines in total are arriving in Canada in March, 2-million doses more than what the federal government was planning for.