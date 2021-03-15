Founding Director and Chairperson of Share Housing Board, Jim Reimer (L) and Principal Archiect at Cover Architectural Collaborative, Rob Stacey (R) (Supplied by MyNelsonNow.com, Zach Stewart)

The new affordable housing complex that is expected to open as early as September 1st, is now accepting rent applications.

The 39 low-cost housing units complex is being looked after by a partnership between the Kootenay Christian Fellowship, SHARE Housing Initiative Society, BC Housing, and Columbia Basin Trust.

To apply for a rental unit, residents must meet the following criteria:

Single or couples with no children

Household income must not exceed the BC Housing Maximum Income $74,150 in 2019 values

Employed or self-employed

Employment income must exceed $15,000 per year Seasonal and part-time work is acceptable

Canadian Citizen or permanent resident

19 years of age or older

Ability to live independently

Household net assets less than $200,000

Other considerations will be given Length and quality of work experience Roots in Nelson and the Kootenays Credit checks/reference checks Community involvement/volunteering A proven need



Visit sharehousing.ca for a rental application and email it to info@sharehousing.ca. Applications will be also be accepted at Kootenay Christian Fellowship’s office, located at 520 Falls Street in Nelson.

Jim Reimer, Founding Director and Chairperson of SHARE Housing Boards said his passion to help those in need throughout the community is what drove him to kick start this project.

“In dealing with social issues, it is not enough to say to people ‘get a job, or do better in life;’ they need secure housing, proper education, and a loving and supportive network in their lives. We are delighted that we can participate in helping to bring these essentials to folks in our community.”

According to SHARE, the complex is almost completely local-based, bringing in local companies and using local resources to complete the construction.

“Wherever possible, we have used Kootenay products and companies for this project,” said Reimer. “For example, one of the great features of the building are the beams and panels for the complex that came from Kalesnikoff’s new mass timber facility.”