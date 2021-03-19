Health Canada is warning of counterfeit 3M N95 respirators after recent seizures of counterfeit products in Canada and at the border.

Since February, Ottawa said close to 330,000 counterfeit 3M-branded N95 respirators were seized from Canadian distributors and nearly 365,000 at the border.

The new warning was issued for three versions of the 3M model, the Health Care Particulate Respirator and Surgical Mask 1860 and 1860S as well as the Aura Health Care Particulate Respirator and Surgical Mask 1870 plus.

To report counterfeit masks or other products you can call the 3M toll-free anti-fraud hotline at 1-800-426-8688, use 3M’s online form or report it to Health Canada.