A 12-hectare prescribed burn will be held by the BC Wildfire Service on Arrow Mountain, also known as Goat Mountain, near Creston.

The burn site is about three kilometres north of Creston and four kilometres south of Wynndel and fire crews said smoke may be visible to those travelling on Highway 3 or south on Highway 3A as well as to residents of Creston and Wynndel.

The BC Wildfire Service says the main goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of dead and combustible material which will decrease the risk of future wildfires in the area.

“The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early Thursday, March 25th,” said crews. “Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal, though light smoke may linger in the following days.”