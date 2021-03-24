Rural and remote communities in Interior Health will have a different vaccine rollout system compared to larger towns and cities.

For example, residents in Kaslo 18 years and older may register to get vaccinated on April 13th and 14th.

Those who cannot make it to the scheduled clinic date may instead book an appointment in a larger neighbouring community but in accordance with B.C.’s existing vaccination schedule.

More: BC’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan: AstraZeneca/Covi-Shield Program (B.C. Government)

Only residents in the select remote communities will be allowed to register and may be expected to provide identification to prove they reside in the applicable region. People who live in an area served by a larger clinic will be required to wait for their age cohort.

IH also reminds the public to be vigilant against fraud as their call centres will never ask for financial information, credit card details, or social insurance numbers.

To register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, the public will only be asked for:

legal name

date of birth

postal code

personal health number (PHN) from a Care Card or the back of the B.C. driver’s licence or BC services cards, and

current contact information, including an email address or a phone number that is regularly checked.

For a full list of participating clinics, appointment dates and registration and details, visit: news.interiorhealth.ca/news/taking-a-community-approach

Appointments should also be booked well in advance by calling 1-877-740-7747, between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. PST, seven days a week.