Nicole Charlwood will now fill the vacant councilor spot in City Council as she ran away with the votes in the By-Election.

“My first reaction is excitement for sure, I’ve worked hard on campaigns for a long time so to have a win is a nice change,” said newly elected city councilor, Nicole Charlwood. “It feels good, I’m excited about the work.”

Charlwood tallied 1038 total votes in the election, followed by Brenton Raby with 287 and Joshua Wapp trailing behind with a total of 64 votes.

The margin of votes between her and the next closest candidate is a huge assurance according to Charlwood, something that will give her more confidence moving forward.

“It provides me with a clear mandate. I ran on my values and my principles and my experience. In a municipal election, there’s no party politics, we get to be individuals and run on what’s important to us. The fact that I had such a clear amount of support just gives me the confidence to go in representing what I represent.”

The number of advanced votes, general day votes, and mail-in ballots were all led by Charlwood.

Councilor Advanced Voting General Voting #1 General Voting #2 Mai-in Ballots Total Votes Brenton Raby 88 51 119 29 287 Nicole Charlwood 347 175 398 118 1038 Joshua Wapp 17 14 25 8 64 Total Votes by Type 452 240 542 155 1389

The next council meeting, April 13th, she said will be her first official day as a member of the council, but Charlwood says the first day won’t be an easy one.

“They will swear me in and I will sit in immediately. We will be talking budget so it’s quite a big meeting to start in but I think I’m ready for the task.”