Selkirk College will no longer ice a men’s hockey team, as the team was informed this week that the program will be discontinued.

According to the college, the decision boiled down to budget constraints, and the focus for Selkirk College athletics will be geared towards overall recreation offerings for the college community.

“This was a very difficult decision, but with our current fiscal reality and shifting priorities, we need to focus on what is best for our entire student body,” says John Kincaid, Vice President of Students & Advancement. “Men’s hockey has been an exciting part of the college’s history and over the last 15 years, this current team has represented our community extremely well in the BCIHL. We appreciate all the effort put into this program over the years by everyone involved and our communities have been very supportive of the student-athletes. This decision was necessary to ensure overall success for the entire college in the coming years. The direction we are heading with our focus will have a positive impact on the wider student experience.”

The Saints joined the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League in 2016 and in the teams 15 years in the league they won four straight championships between 2012-2016.