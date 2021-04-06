Between Monday and Tuesday, B.C. has confirmed 1,068 new COVID-19 infections, while 106 were reported in Interior Health.

Locally, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said 22 new cases were reported between March 24th and 30th in Kootenay Boundary. The region has seen 249 infections since the pandemic began.

In the Interior Health region, 678 active cases remain, with 21 people being treated in hospital and eight in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, April 6th, IH reports that 8,198 people out of its 8,992 total cases have recovered.

116 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in the Interior Health region so far.

Provincially, 8,671 cases remain active, while 328 people have been hospitalized from the illness, while 96 of them are in the ICU.

The BCCDC said the province has seen a total of 105,988 cases since the virus was first detected in B.C., and 95,691 people have since recovered.

So far, 1,489 British Columbians have died from COVID-19, as three more deaths were reported on Tuesday.

So far, 788,249 vaccine doses have been administered across the province.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.56%. Interior Health: 1.29%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 90.28%. Interior Health: 91.17%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 2,255,080 total, 8,106 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 223,420 total, 806 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 4.7% total, 13.18% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 4.02% total, 13.15% new (Sunday to Monday).



More: BCCDC COVID-19 data (BCCDC)