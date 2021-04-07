Ymir’s Riverside Community Park will see a new gazebo and upgraded facilities with support from the Trust (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is providing over $1.3-million to 10 projects aimed at improving outdoor spaces, with four in the West Kootenay.

CBT said the Outdoor Revitalization Grant will help create outdoor spaces for people to enjoy, once COVID-19 restrictions are eased. The projects look to improve existing venues or create new ones.

“Residents have told us how important outdoor gathering places are in their communities—to host events, share food, be physically active and connect with others. As we look forward to safely coming together again, the Trust is supporting community efforts to create spaces that residents and visitors can enjoy,” said Will Nixon, Senior Manager of Delivery of Benefits at Columbia Basin Trust. “These new or refreshed sites will help strengthen community pride, aid local businesses and celebrate the region’s culture.”

The Ymir Community Association will receive $24,300 to support community gatherings at Riverside Community Park. The Trust said this funding will help build a new gazebo and upgrade the washroom facilities.

“Ymir has seen an incredible number of families using the downtown area because of the new skatepark and multi-purpose court. The Ymir Riverside Day Use Area will offer a place for families to gather, eat, put on skates, take a break from basketball and biking, and for seniors to rest in between games of pickleball or tennis,” said Isabelle Herzig, with the Ymir Community Association. “It will be an amazing space to relax and enjoy and bring the community together. The park will be part of the Nelson/Salmo Great Northern Trail and is managed by the RDCK in cooperation with the Ymir Community Association.”

The other projects in the West Kootenays will see $290,180 go to the Balfour Recreation Commission, $75,000 to the City of Nelson for the Rosemont Multigenerational Park Project, and another $114,729 to the Taghum Community Society to transform the area surrounding Taghum Hall into a welcoming venue for families and visitors to enjoy all year round.

A full list of each project and its grant amounts follows.

More: Community Outdoor Revitalization Grants 2021 (CBT)