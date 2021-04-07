A firefighter conducting a planned ignition in response to the Doctor Creek Wildfire (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

With support from the BC Wildfire Service, the Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative is conducting two ecosystem restoration burns near Winlaw.

The first of two burns will cover up to 150-hectares within the Ponderosa FSR area. The second, a 500-hectare controlled burn will take place three kilometers southeast of Winlaw.

Fire crews said the burn could begin as early as Monday, weather depending.

“Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal, though light smoke may linger in the following days.”

Smoke may be visible from Winlaw, Slocan, surrounding communities, and those driving along Highway 6.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the key goals of the restorations is: