Superintendent of Schools/CEO, Dr. Christine Perkins, is moving on from School District #8 Kootenay Lake. She has decided to take on the Superintendent/CEO in School District# 22 Vernon effective August 1st.

“It has been an absolute honour to serve as the Superintendent/CEO for this transformative four-year period of time. I will take with me the many positive memories of the great people with whom I worked, associated, laughed, and had the honour to get to know,” Dr. Perkins said. “The change will allow me to embrace a new career challenge and be close to family while living in a community and region where my husband, Michael, and I hold significant history.”

Since 2017 Dr. Perkins served in SD#8, having established and implemented the Districts’ first strategic plan, hired several senior management, and aided in setting up a plan for supporting students, families and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Board of Education would like to thank Dr. Perkins for the last four years of her leadership,” SD#8 Board Chair Lenora Trenaman said, “Under Dr. Perkins’ direction, the district has seen numerous improvements including new methods of communication such as the district app, website upgrades, new timely rollout of technology across the district, improvements to facilities, and reorganization of finances and resources and alignment to the Ministry of Education goals. The district’s professional learning plan, Focus. Learn, Excel., has been a huge success. Our new Breeze logo and Board office at Central School and, of course, closing the gap and improving results for our Aboriginal students. We wish Dr. Perkins all the best in her new school district.”

According to the Board, they will now begin searching for a new Superintendent of Schools/CEO.

With that, Dr. Perkins added, “I will be continuing my work here through the end of the school year, assisting the Board with the transition in whatever way I am needed.”