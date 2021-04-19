Downed hydro lines and a tree on the road between Kuskanook and Kootenay Bay forced crews to close the entire area off.

As of 9:30 p.m., access has been restored but one lane only. Meanwhile, crews continue to work along Highway 3A to restore downed power lines.

Communities along Highway 3A were severely impacted by the effects of the Sunday afternoon windstorm.

There are also more downed power lines and trees between Pilot Bay Rd and Crawford Pit Rd, limiting access.

Drive BC updates may be found here.