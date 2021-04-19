4:20 p.m. UPDATE: Fortis BC has provided estimates on when power will be restored to Kootenay Lake households, and it looks like it may be another 24 hours before the lights can be turned on.

Along the east shore from Crawford Bay down to Wynndel the estimated time for restoration is between 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m on Tuesday. Further north from Ainsworth Hot Springs to Kaslo, power should be restored by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday as well.

In the Creston Valley, the majority of power has already been restored. However, roughly 250 Fortis BC customers will also have to wait until tomorrow for electricity.

Only approximately 30 outages are still reported outside of the Kootenay Lake region, that according to the Fortis BC outages page which may be viewed here.

More than 3,500 homes are still without power following Sunday’s brutal windstorm.

As of 1:00 p.m. Monday, the east shore of Kootenay Lake remains mostly powerless with plenty of fallen trees and power lines. The same applies north of Balfour along Kootenay Lake. Pockets of residential blocks as far west as Fruitvale, south as Creston and north as Slocan and Kalso too are in need of restoration.

That according to the Fortis BC outages page which can be found directly via this link.

MORE: Violent windstorm tears through the West Kootenay leaving thousands without power

Nelson, which runs on a different grid also reported outages and reminds the public to keep at least 10 metres away from a downed line for safety.

More details to follow as crews make progress on the myriad of damaged infrastructure.