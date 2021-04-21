Nelson Fire Rescue at the scene of a natural gas leak on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021, which led to localized evacuations as a precaution. (Supplied by Nelson Fire Rescue)(Supplied by Nelson Fire Rescue)

The 600 block of Mill Street in Nelson was evacuated on Tuesday as a precaution.

According to Nelson Fire Rescue, a natural gas leak occurred in the vicinity of both Mill Street and Josephine Street around 11:28 pm. A gas line was severed during excavation in an alleyway.

“Upon arrival of the first crew, they observed a natural gas service line had been pulled from the distribution line, causing a substantial gas leak. The first arriving crew’s primary objective was evacuating the nearby affected homes to ensure the safety of the residents and responders.”

Besides Nelson Fire, Fortis Gas, the Nelson Police Department, Nelson Hydro, and Nelson Public Works, responded to the leak and were on scene. Fortis Gas assessed and determined how to control the leak, Nelson Police assisted with the evacuations and secured the emergency scene, Nelson Hydro disconnected power to the affected block, Nelson Public Works located the underground storm and sewer systems, all leading to a coordinated response by the various parties.

“The gas leak appears to have originated when a contractor attempted to remove a tree stump, with an excavator, which unknowingly had entangled its roots around the underground gas line,” said Nelson Fire Rescue.

There was no immediate danger to the public after emergency responders safely evacuated the nearby properties out of an abundance of caution. There were no injuries.

Nelson Fire Rescue is reminding the public that if they ever smell natural gas or rotten eggs in their home to immediately go outside and call 911 and the Fortis BC Emergency line at 1-800-663-9911.