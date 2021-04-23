Over 90,000 people will soon be getting invitations to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments, as B.C. will start giving those 60 and older their first vaccine dose. Meanwhile, those over 18 will be able to register through B.C.’s Get Vaccinated program on Friday.

In order to be notified when and where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine, you will have to first register online.

The B.C. Government said that in order for people to register, they will need to provide the following information:

Personal Health Number Found on CareCard, or on the back of driver’s licence or BC Services Card

Postal Code

First and Last Name

Date of Birth

Email Address or Phone Number

As of Friday, with individuals over 18 now able to register, B.C.’s entire adult population can now register for their COVID-19 vaccine and join the queue of those waiting to book appointments.

While online is the preferred method of registration, residents can sign-up in three ways:

Online (24/7) Get Vaccinated

Provincial Call Centre (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT) Toll-Free at 1-833-838-2323

In-Person Nearest Service BC location



According to the Province, over 1.5-million British Columbians have registered through the Get Vaccinated system since April 6th. Nearly 500,000 have since booked their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Province said that more than 1.4-million residents have already received their first dose.